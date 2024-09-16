Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.53 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 17, 2024 26.14 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 16.86 °C Moderate rain September 19, 2024 26.81 °C Broken clouds September 20, 2024 27.56 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 27.04 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 28.27 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 28.85 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 16, 2024, is 24.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.53 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.18 °C and 27.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

