Himachal to introduce ‘happiness curriculum’ in schools

With an aim to train students to combat academic stress, Himachal Pradesh government is planning to introduce ‘happiness curriculum’ in government-run schools from next academic session.

The state government has sought suggestions from Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) which has further constituted three committees to deliberate on the idea and provide inputs.

“We will soon convene a meeting on the new curriculum. The committees’ suggestions will be discussed and sent to the state government before being forwarded to State Council of Education Research and Training in Solan,” HPBSE chairman Dr Suresh Kumar Soni said.

The decision to introduce the unique curriculum came after reports stating increasing level of stress among children and subsequent addiction to mobile phones and television had surfaced.

“Studies reveal that a student, during his ten years in school, spent nearly 10,000 hours watching television and scrolling mobile phones. Children these days spend more time indoors and have no physical activity. Reading habits among them is fading away. We want to make them more agile,” Soni said.

Aimed at transforming students into “responsible and more caring citizens”, the curriculum will be introduced from Class 1 to 12. “We want to make studies more practical. There is a need to increase happiness level among students,” he said.

The new course will focus on developing ethical values with universal applications among students. Core values, including integrity, respect, responsibility, empathy and fairness, will be imparted to them.

“Students will be taught to deal with pressure and stress besides anger management, decision-making, punctuality, patience and self control, as part of the core value,” the HPBSE chairman said.

It will also lay emphasis on physical training, he added.

“Once a week, children will be involved in activities organised to help poor and will be facilitated to spend time with senior citizens,” he said.

The government has proposed to conduct these classes everyday before the morning assembly.

There are as many as 15,459 primary, middle and high government-run schools in Himachal, imparting education to as nearly 8.3 lakh children. Over 48,000 students were enrolled in nursery classes in Himachal during the current academic year.

Delhi government was the first to launch happiness curriculum in government schools last year.

