Himanta Biswa says Khalistani Amritpal speaks Rahul Gandhi's language that…

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Punjab's radical leader, self-proclaimed Khalistani Amritpal Singh speaks in the language of Rahul Gandhi. Congress and its leaders should apologise for using "divisive language", the chief minister, a long-term Congressman said, referring to the 'sanctity of Akhand Bharat'. "See who speaks the language of Rahul Gandhi. Amritpal Singh, who stormed a police station in Amritsar in a brazen act of defiance, is imitating his words," Himanta tweeted in a fresh attack on the Congress, a day after Assam Police arrested Congress leader Pawan Khera for his 'Narendra Gautamdas' jibe at PM Modi. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought an apology from the Congress and Congress leaders for their "divisive language".

Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan released: What is Waris Punjab De?

"There was no Bharat, no India before 1947. It's a union of states. We must respect the unions. We must respect the states. I don't agree with the definition of India," Amritpal Singh said to a television channel.

In a video juxtaposing Amritpal Singh's statement with Rahul Gandhi's 'India is a union of states' speech in the Lok Sabha, the Assam chief minister drew a parallel between the two and said the Khalistani is imitating Rahul Gandhi's words.

As Punjab sees tension with a massive clash between Khalistani Amritpal Singh's supporters and the police over the arrest of Lovepreet Toofan, who was released on Friday, the Assam chief minister turned the situation to blame the Congress.

Known as 'Bhindranwale 2.0', Amritpal Singh, the chief of Deep Sidhu's Waris Punjab De, recently revived the Khalistan demand and in several interviews, t channels said that Khalistan is not a taboo and the demand is to end suffering. "Khalistan sentiment will remain and you can not suppress it," he said explaining that it (Khalistan) should be seen as an ideological point of view.

"India is described as a union of states. India is not described as a nation, but a unin of states...it is a partnershi, not a kingdom," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha in 2022.

