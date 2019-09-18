Hindustan Purvodaya 2019 highlights | Required strength guts for taking the monumental step’: RS Prasad on Article 370

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:20 IST

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had not been beneficial in any way and that it took Indian government 70 years to show its strength and nullify the special status that the law gave to the state.

The minister said this at ‘Purvoday Hindustan’, an event organised by HT media group’s Hindi daily Hindustan in Ranchi. Prasad was addressing the opening session of the one-day event which will end with a session with Union home minister Amit Shah. The other speakers include union minister Nitin Gadkari, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das and Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi.

Here are the highlights of the event:

Ravi Shankar Prasad

• “ India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had left the job of dealing with Article 370 to a future government that had the required strength and the guts for taking the monumental step.”

• “Forty-two thousand people have been killed, Kashmiri Pandits were thrown out and raped, Gurjars, Bakarwals, Gaddis didn’t get any reservation in jobs or education. Prevention of corruption act, Right to Education, Right to Information Act, law prohibiting child marriages didn’t apply to the state.”

Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar deputy CM

Speaking about Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi said, “ What is the need to change the captain who is winning and hitting fours and sixes? The need for change arises only if we were losing the match. When the alliance is doing such good work, where is the need for change?

