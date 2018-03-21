Hisar: Five killed, eight injured after car rams into bus

Five persons were killed while eight were injured after a car rammed into a Haryana Roadways bus near Hisar’ s Durjanpur village on Wednesday.

The accident took place on the Durjanpur flyover. The driver lost control of the car, which was taking a heart patient to Hisar hospital, after a tyre burst. Following this, the car flipped in the air multiple times and landed in the other lane, subsequently colliding with a Haryana Roadways bus that was coming from the opposite direction.

All five people travelling in the car died. Such was the impact of the collision, that one body was found on the road below the flyover.

“The car was speeding. We have sent the bodies to Agroha medical college, Hisar, for autopsy while the injured have been rushed to Hisar general hospital,” Hisar DSP Mohd Jamal said.