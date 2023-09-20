Historic decision versus political move: Women leaders weigh in

New Delhi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji also welcomed the bill. “We have also been demanding for the bill for a long time. However, we also demand reservation be given to SC and ST women in this bill. Otherwise, it will only end up benefiting women from upper classes and privileged backgrounds,” she said. (PTI)

The introduction of the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday was welcomed by women members of Parliament (MPs) and activists, even as some termed it as a political stunt ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Centre introduced a Constitutional Amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, making it the first draft legislation to be introduced in the new Parliament building. The bill is known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and women and child development minister Smriti Irani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the long struggle of women to its destination. “The women’s reservation bill introduced in the Lok Sabha will define the leadership of women in our country. PM Modi announced the women-led development and the whole world accepted it in the G20. The constitutional foundation of women-led development has been laid by him today in Parliament,” she said.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji also welcomed the bill. “We have also been demanding for the bill for a long time. However, we also demand reservation be given to SC and ST women in this bill. Otherwise, it will only end up benefiting women from upper classes and privileged backgrounds,” she said.

BJP’s member in the Lok Sabha, Locket Chatterjee, said the BJP-led central government has done a lot for women. “The government encourages women MPs to participate in debates, and has also given powerful ministries to women. This government respects women,” she said.

Reacting on the introduction of the Bill, Congress’ parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi said that the bill is “ours”.

Congress leader and MP Ranjeet Ranjan said that it was first brought by the Congress. “ In March 2010, it was passed by the Rajya Sabha. It has been 9.5 years since BJP came to power. Why did they think of the women’s reservation bill right before the election? You want to have power but we will welcome the bill if it comes before the House,” she said.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi education minister, Atishi, demanded that the women quota should be implemented in the 2024 elections. “Why can’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi provide reservations to women in the 2024 elections without waiting for the census and delimitation? If he truly cares about women, why doesn’t he implement the bill on the existing 543 seats in the Lok Sabha? PM Modi and the BJP are not genuinely concerned about the welfare of women,” she said at a media briefing.

Shiv Sena (UBT faction) member Priyanka Chaturvedi said the bill should have been brought long ago as it was promised by the BJP’s manifesto in 2014. “But this is taking place after 9.5 years of the Modi government. I hope that this will empower women in the right way. I expect that the Bill will be passed as early as possible,” she said. “I hope this bill will be implemented in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 33% of women get elected and take part in the development of the country.”

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also questioned the timing. “The NDA (National Democratic alliance) government is about to complete 10 years. If they had done this earlier, women would have had a chance to participate in large numbers in the 2024 elections,” she said. “But it is better late than never, it is a good thing... This will be an important step in the progress of the country.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s member in Parliament, Misa Yadav, said, “Our stand continues to be the same. We will go through the new draft of the government to see if it takes care of our concerns about quota within quota.”

In 2010, when the Rajya Sabha passed the women’s reservation bill, opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and RJD stalled it in the Lok Sabha, and withdrew support from the ruling United Progressive Alliance government over the bill.

Responding to the opposition, Irani said, “The Gandhi family is only interested in empowering the women in their family. They are not interested in empowering the women in poor or Dalit women. It is unfortunate that Sonia Gandhi was absent today. Her son also left when the discussion on the bill was underway. It is even more unfortunate that when the Speaker asked who supported the bill, BJP and NDA supported it, but the Congress party did not.”

A section of women activists also welcomed the bill, even as some raised concerns over its implementation.

Ranjana Kumari, chairperson of Women Power Connect, a national organization of women’s groups and director of the Centre for Social Research in Delhi, said: “This is really a historic decision by Parliament, and it was long pending. India talked about women-led development during G20, and we have been questioning who is really leading that development. Today, it has been shown to the world that there is a way of giving leadership to women. Also, all the political parties have now realized the importance and power of women voters, be it Nitish Kumar’s government or Modi government, women have voted them to power. So, the time has come in India’s history when women should get political justice.”

Social and women rights activist Shabnam Hashmi said that the bill has been brought for political gains. “While the bill was long pending, it will be applied only by 2029. We don’t know what will happen by then,” she said. “The government is aiming to get some women votes by passing the bill just ahead of the 2024 general elections.”

