 'Hit-and-run' case: Nagpur woman gets father-in-law killed over ₹300-crore property
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
‘Hit-and-run’ case: Nagpur woman gets father-in-law killed over 300-crore property

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2024 09:00 AM IST

The victim, identified as Purushottam Puttewar - a Nagpur-based businessman, was hit by a speeding car on May 22 at Balaji Nagari in Nagpur.

The Nagpur Police has uncovered a gruesome murder during an investigation into the death of an 82-year-old man in a “hit-and-run” case in the city. According to the police, the victim's daughter-in-law, identified as Archana Puttewar, hired contract killers for his murder over a property dispute worth 300 crore.

Nagpur woman gets father-in-law killed over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300-crore property
Nagpur woman gets father-in-law killed over 300-crore property

The man, identified as Purushottam Puttewar - a Nagpur-based businessman, was hit by a speeding car on May 22 at Balaji Nagari in Nagpur. While an initial case of an accident was filed in the matter and the driver was released with the car, the intervention of a top police official promoted a detailed investigation, reported News18.

Following the probe, it was revealed that the accused Archana had promised 1 crore to the contract killers to get her father-in-law killed.

On Tuesday, the police arrested Archana, who serves as assistant director of the Town Planning Department, on a production warrant, along with her associates - Prashant Parlewar, director of Micro Small Media Enterprises, and four others in connection with the case.

The other arrested persons in the case have been identified as suspected contract killers Neeraj Ishwar Nimje (30), Sachin Mohan Dharmik (29) and family driver Sarthak Bagde (29). Another accused, Payal Nageshwar (28), is the personal assistant of the prime accused, news agency PTI reported.

According to the police, the original murder plan was hatched by Archana, Nageshwar, and Bagde. Dharmik became a part of the murder plot after he was promised to be granted a beer bar licence.

All the accused have been remanded to police custody till June 15. Archana will be produced before the court on Thursday, reported PTI, citing a crime branch official.

Meanwhile, the police have seized two cars, an SUV, 140 grams of gold, 3 lakh, seven mobile phones, and other materials from the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

News / India News / ‘Hit-and-run’ case: Nagpur woman gets father-in-law killed over 300-crore property
© 2024 HindustanTimes
