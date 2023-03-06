Holi 2023: Indian Railways to run 196 special trains to manage festival rush

Holi calls for a big celebration in India every year. Many people who live away from their families travel to their hometown to be with them. Considering the rush of passengers and their convenience ahead the festival, Indian Railways has announced to run special trains to prioritise the festive crowd. These special trains will provide connectivity between various destinations connecting major cities. Indian Railways operates additional trains to various regions across the country during the festive season.(Representative image)

According to the Ministry of Railways, these 196 trains will make 491 trips to facilitate travel throughout the nation during the festive season. As per the report, high number of special trains have been deployed between major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Odisha. These special trains are being operated along with the regular express trains on the various routes.

To manage the crowd, the Railways has announced to opt measures like forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of Railway police Force (RPF) and orderly entry of passengers in general coaches.

To ensure a safe travel and smooth services, additional RPF personnel, officers on emergency duty have been deployed at major stations. Further, additional staff has been deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers, the ministry announced.

Indian Railways will be running these trains:

Central Railway- 29 trains with 122 notified trips

East Central Railway- 16 trains with 58 notified trips

Eastern Railway- 8 trains with 14 notified trips

North Central Railway- 4 trains with 10 notified trips

North Eastern Railway- 10 trains with 22 notified trips

North West Railway- 14 trains with 38 notified trips

Northeast Frontier Railway- 6 trains with 22 notified trips

Northern Railway- 35 trains with 75 notified trips

South Central Railway- 6 trains with 6 notified trips

South Eastern Railway- 9 trains with 9 notified trips

South East Central Railway- 2 trains with 2 notified trips

Southern Railway- 1 train with 1 notified trip

South Western Railway- 8 trains with 10 notified trips

West Central Railway- 12 trains with 18 notified trips

Western Railway- 36 trains with 84 notified trips