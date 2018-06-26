Home ministry asks all states to step up security for PM Modi

Days after alleged assassination threat by the Maoists, the Union Home Ministry has issued new security guidelines asking all states to step up protection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministry sources have revealed.

Home minister Rajnath Singh had decided that Modi’s security required to be stepped up during a meeting held at his residence earlier in June and attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau director Rajiv Jain.

It was called in the wake of alleged threat of Modi’s assassination by the Maoists.

Maharashtra Police in Pune on June 7 had informed a court that they had seized a “letter” from the house of a Delhi resident Rona Wilson, one of the five people arrested on June 6 for having alleged Maoist “links”, that mentioned about a plan of the ultras mulling “Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” and suggesting that Modi should be targeted during his road shows.