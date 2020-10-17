Home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure extended till August 2021

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:58 IST

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure has been extended up to August 22, 2021. He was due to retire on November 30, 2020.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a 1984-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer, took charge as the home secretary on August 22, 2019, succeeding Rajiv Gauba, who is currently the Cabinet secretary.

Before being appointed as the home secretary, Bhalla was an officer on special duty in the home ministry. Prior to that, he was the Union power secretary.