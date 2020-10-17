e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure extended till August 2021

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a 1984-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer, took charge as the home secretary on August 22, 2019, succeeding Rajiv Gauba, who is currently the Cabinet secretary.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure has been extended till August 2021. ( Photo: DD News Twitter)
         

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure has been extended up to August 22, 2021. He was due to retire on November 30, 2020.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a 1984-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer, took charge as the home secretary on August 22, 2019, succeeding Rajiv Gauba, who is currently the Cabinet secretary.

Before being appointed as the home secretary, Bhalla was an officer on special duty in the home ministry. Prior to that, he was the Union power secretary.

