‘Honoured to serve India,’ tweets PM Narendra Modi as he gets new team

In the run-up to being sworn in as the country’s prime minister for the second consecutive term on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhawan, PM Narendra Modi said that he was honoured to serve India.

Minutes before taking oath, PM Modi took to Twitter. “Honoured to serve India,” he said in a tweet.

PM Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind. BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar are some of the other Union ministers.

The prime minister and his new Cabinet was sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhawan’s forecourt in the presence of a mammoth gathering of politicians, sports icons, film personalities as well as the common people. A total of 8000 people attended the swearing in ceremony.

PM Modi had first moved the oath ceremony in 2014 from one of the ceremonial halls in the presidential palace to the magnificent forecourt to accommodate a larger audience.

First Published: May 30, 2019 19:46 IST