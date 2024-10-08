How many seats will BJP win in Jammu and Kashmir? J-K chief's prediction

Jammu and Kashmir assembly election results: Ravindra Raina, Jammu and Kashmir's BJP chief and the party's candidate from the Nowshera assembly constituency, said on Tuesday that the party will win 30-35 seats in the union territory. The halfway mark in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly is 46. BJP’s J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina (File)

After performing the havan today, Raina said," We are confident that the BJP and its supporting parties will win the elections with full majority...We will win 30-35 seats".

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that his party will emerge as the single-largest party in the union territory.

"The BJP has taken people in J-K on the path to development, they have taken away from stone pelting. They have been freed of separatism, terrorism, corruption and dynasties. So, the manner in which we have headed from bullet to ballot, from terrorism to tourism, people have voted for the BJP and it will emerge as the largest party and we will form the party," he told ANI.

Most exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the National Conference and Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Some exit polls have also predicted a hung assembly.

On exit polls, Gupta said that results will be in the favour of the BJP.

"There are differences between the numbers in exit polls and our numbers. We have been among the people...We know the opinion of people...Results will be in the favour of BJP," he added.

The J-K assembly elections for 90 constituencies were held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, respectively.

The counting of votes will take place today after which the final results will be announced.

Mehbooba Mufti's PDP might play the role of kingmaker in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on Monday that his party would accept support from Mufti's party. Omar Abdullah, however, said PDP hadn't offered them support yet.

"They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

