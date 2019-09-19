‘Howdy economy, Mr Modi?’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at PM ahead of US tour

india

Playing on Prime Minister’s ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in the United States, which will also be attended by president Donald Trump, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the PM on the state of economy and asked ‘Howdy economy, Mr Modi?’.

The former Congress chief then appeared to answer the question himself when he declared: “Ain’t so good it seems.”

Just a day before, the Wayanad MP, on Modi’s 69th birthday, wished the PM “good health and happiness always”.

Earlier this week, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said he was surprised by the 5 per cent growth figure but expressed hope that things will improve soon as the government has announced a series of steps to arrest the slumping growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, in a third set of steps since the full budget was presented, announced a number of measures to give a fillip to exports and shore up the housing sector.

However, earlier while explaining the rationale for the slump in the automobile sector, the minister blamed the mindset of millennials and copped a lot of flak for it. Sitharaman found fault with the youth is not ready for the discipline one needs to commit to an EMI and thus they find it easier to use the services of ride hailing cabs like Ola and Uber.

MoS Santosh Gangwar rejected talks of slowdown and said the quality of candidates in north India was not up to the mark.

