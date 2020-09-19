e-paper
Home / India News / HT E-Tourism Conclave: Redefining the future of tourism in India in the new normal

HT E-Tourism Conclave: Redefining the future of tourism in India in the new normal

Hindustan Times E-Tourism Conclave takes the model of discussions and conversations with top industrialists, politicos and film personalities online to highlight the current situation of the tourism industry and the immediate future with the new normal.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:24 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times E-Tourism Conclave, a digital-led thought leadership platform, aims to discuss the key challenges and opportunities with top industry leaders from travel and tourism sector.
Hindustan Times E-Tourism Conclave, a digital-led thought leadership platform, aims to discuss the key challenges and opportunities with top industry leaders from travel and tourism sector.
         

This World Tourism Day (September 27), Hindustan Times will shine a light on new-age travel experiences in India through a special virtual platform that showcases the country’s leading efforts in reviving its most beloved sector. After a successful first season in 2019, HT Tourism Conclave is raring to go live this year between September 24 and 25, centered on the theme: Indian Tourism – Road to Recovery ‘Refocus, Reboot, Revive’.

Taking the model of discussions and conversations with top industrialists, politicos and film personalities online due to the pandemic, the e-conclave will have a total of eight sessions spread over two days. With the Indian tourism industry taking a serious blow since the pandemic, there is a need to redefine and revisit the way we think tourism, and this has been taken as the focal point for Hindustan Times E-Tourism Conclave.

Read: ‘We stayed at post offices and collector’s offices during Gangs of Wasseypur shoot’, says Richa Chadha at HT Tourism Conclave

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel and CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant would be the keynote speakers this year. With the series of web sessions, the conclave promises to engage and enlighten the audience on the consistent efforts of Central and State tourism boards to support the affected sector. It will also highlight the current situation of the tourism industry and the immediate future with the new normal.

Read: HT Tourism Conclave 2019: ​Increase in demand for women-only trips, says Deep Kalra

Catch all the action live on September 24 and 25, 11am onwards on Hindustan Times’ Facebook Page.

