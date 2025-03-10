New Delhi: India and Burma signed an agreement in Rangoon today to formally delimit the boundary between the two countries. HT This Day: March 11, 1967 -- India, Burma to demarcate border (HT)

A joint boundary commission will be set up soon. According to a Press note issued by the External Affairs Ministry this evening, the commission “will be charged with the task of planning and carrying out demarcation of the boundary, with preparation of boundary maps and with drafting of a boundary treaty.”

The boundary treaty, the Press note said, will be subject to ratification. The instruments of ratification will be exchanged in New Delhi within three months of the signing of the treaty.

The Indo-Burmese boundary runs through densely forested mountains with tribal inhabitants on either side. Though not formally demarcated so far, the traditional boundary is recognized by both sides to be the watershed between the rivers Brahmaputra and Irrawady till it meets the high Himalayan ranges in the north.

The Indian frontier regions include the Mizo Hills district of Assam in the south, Manipur, Nagaland and NEFA in the north, the border ending at a trijunction of India. Burma and China at a point north of the 14,280 ft. high Diphu Pass.

The Indo-Burmese boundary has been quiet and peaceful for centuries except for the depredations in recent years by groups of hostile tribesmen on either side. The concern, shared both by New Delhi and Rangoon, led to periodical discussions on counter-measures.

The latest Indo-Burmese talks on the issue, which began in Rangoon on Feb. 17, led to the decision to set up the commission. The Indian team at the Rangoon talks was led by Joint Secretary K. M. Kannampilly of the External Affairs Ministry. Mr Kannampilly, who visited New Delhi twice since the talks began for consultations with the Government, signed the agreement on behalf of India. Col. Kyi Maung signed on behalf of the Burmese Government.

An External Affairs Ministry spokesman told newsmen today “the two Governments believe the agreement will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.”

Replying to questions, the spokesman said the traditional free movement of tribal inhabitants was not likely to be affected by the proposed boundary treaty, but the border would certainly be sealed against hostile tribesmen. He also declared that there never was a dispute between India and Burma over the location of the boundary.