HTLS 2020: ‘Wanted to be prepared for a pandemic ever since heard Bill Gates’ TED talk,’ says Poonawalla

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 20:31 IST

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India, said that he wanted to be prepared for a “pandemic level event” ever since he heard Bill Gates in a TED talk. Poonawalla’s comments came during the second session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit; Day 1, ‘Covid-19: Where Do We Stand’.

“I wanted to be prepared for a pandemic level event ever since I heard Bill Gates in a TED talk where he clearly said that we should be more worried and prepared for such situation,” Poonawalla told HT’s health and science editor, Sanchita Sharma, on Thursday.

Poonawalla was referring to Gates’ moving TED Talk which few years ago where he warned against the possible rise of an infectious epidemic also pointing out the state of ill-preparedness against such an event.

“If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war. Not missiles, but microbes. Now, part of the reason for this is that we’ve invested a huge amount in nuclear deterrents. But we’ve actually invested very little in a system to stop an epidemic. We’re not ready for the next epidemic,” Gates had said.

During the summit, Poonawalla shared that the Oxford vaccine will take about 3-4 months to be made available to the public and could cost between Rs 500-600. However, he said that it could take a few more years before every Indian is vaccinated and protected against the deadly virus.

“It will be 2024, till everybody will get vaccinated and protected,” he noted.

Speaking on the possible “side-effects” of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Poonawalla said, some of the mild symptoms that were noted across different age groups included, “fever, weakness, headache, normal cold”, which went away in a day or two after giving paracetamol, he said.