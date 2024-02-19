HT’s Top Headings: Highlights from BJP National Enclave, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s pyrotechnics and the Kamal Nath mystery

HT brings you a round-up of the most important and interesting stories, so you don’t miss your daily dose of news. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other dignitaries during the BJP National Convention 2024, in New Delhi on Sunday. (JP Nadda-X)

1) BJP needs bigger win for India’s benefit: PM

Exhorting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres to redouble their outreach in the 100 days leading up to the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that retaining power was not an end goal for personal glory but for securing the country’s future. A third consecutive win for the party, the PM said, is imperative for the country’s development by 2047, for keeping terrorism, corruption and inflation at bay, and for uninterrupted infrastructure development and economic growth. Read more.

2) In Modi 3.0, India will be free from terrorism, separatism, Naxalism: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke at the BJP's National Convention 2024 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Sunday. During his address at the event, Shah exuded confidence that the Narendra Modi-led government will come to power for the third consecutive time and promised that in Modi 3.0, India will be completely free from terrorism, separatism, and Naxalism. Shah said securing the nation and its borders is the top priority of the Modi government. He highlighted the government's commitment to make India a developed nation, an Atmanirbhar nation, and free from the vestiges of slavery by 2047. Read More

3) Why Rohit Sharma isn’t praising Yashasvhi Jaiswal



While the world goes ga-ga about Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma remained tight-lipped when it came to praising the India youngster. The India captain, who had earlier advised a word of caution against Jaiswal following his double-century in the previous Test at Visakhapatnam, stuck to it when he was asked to speak about the India youngster. Jaiswal has created ripples not just among former Indian cricketers but ex-stars worldwide. From being compared to the legendary Don Bradman, showing shades of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, and being labelled as a batter with 'no weakness', Jaiswal is quickly taking the world by storm. Read more.

4) Is Kamal Nath leaving?

Amid rumours of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's BJP switch plan, his loyalist Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday said that the veteran leader has not made any decision on leaving the grand old party. Verma said that he met Kamal Nath on Sunday. He claimed Nath is currently focussed on how the caste equations persist in the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, for the upcoming parliamentary polls. Read more.

5) 2024 = Mahabharata

Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Amit Shah on Sunday likened the upcoming general election to the battle of Mahabharata and said people will have to choose between the Kauravas, represented by the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the Pandavas represented by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or the NDA. “India had to choose between a dynamic and development-oriented alliance, whose leader does not have any blemish of corruption and an alliance that’s rooted in corruption and dynastic politics,” he said. Read more.