e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Huge Odisha explosives’ haul may be linked to Maoists, suspect police

Huge Odisha explosives’ haul may be linked to Maoists, suspect police

This is one of the largest hauls of explosives in recent times. Though the accused was apparently trying to sell the explosives to local quarry owners, the police are trying to find out if the accused was in contact with the Maoists, who use such explosives to assemble landmines.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Huge quantity of illegal explosives were recovered from a trader’s house in Odisha.
Huge quantity of illegal explosives were recovered from a trader’s house in Odisha. (HT Photo/File/Representative)
         

A major haul of illegal explosives from a smalltime trader in Odisha’s Ganjam district has flummoxed the security forces, who suspect a Maoist link to the huge cache of ammonium nitrate, gelatin sticks and detonators recovered by the special task force sleuths.

Police said they raided the house of one Saroj Patnaik in Gopalpur village under Rambha police station of the coastal Odisha district on a tip-off on Wednesday and found 196 quintals of ammonium nitrate, which had 99% purity and was exclusively meant for industrial purposes, 3200 gelatin sticks and 10,406 detonators. A case under section 286 of IPC and sections 4, 5 & 6 of Explosive Substance Act, 1908 was registered against Patnaik.

“This is one of the largest hauls of explosives in recent times. Though the accused was apparently trying to sell the explosives to local quarry owners, we are trying to find out if the accused was in contact with Maoists. The seized materials can be ingredients for the landmines that Maoists assemble,” said deputy inspector general of STF, Jai Narayan Pankaj.

The officer said they will take the accused on remand to find out the origin and the purpose of such a huge haul.

Patnaik could not produce any valid authority/license to justify possession of such explosives. He was arrested in a similar case in 2016 for storing explosives.

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news