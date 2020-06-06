‘Humanity is still alive’: Mother thanks cop who ran behind moving train to give milk for her baby

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 09:16 IST

The Railway Police Force (RPF) constable who ran towards a moving train in Bhopal to hand over a packet of milk for her three-month-old daughter must be promoted and honoured for his help, the overwhelmed mother has said.

Safia Hashmi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, thanked the Good Samaritan Inder Singh Yadav for his extraordinary service. She said she would always remember how Yadav ran behind the moving train to provide milk to her hungry baby.

“Humanity is still alive,” she said while speaking to HT.

Hashmi said she had boarded a Shramik Special train along with her daughter, Saiyada, from Karnataka to Lucknow on May 31.

She said Saiyada had been crying of hunger as the train covered about 1,000km and they could not find milk for her baby. Hashmi, who had been feeding the hungry Saiyada biscuits, asked for milk at Bhusawal railway station but in vain.

As they reached Bhopal, she requested Yadav, who was deployed at the station, for milk for her baby. Yadav immediately went to buy the milk but the train started moving from the station.

An emotional Hashmi said she cannot express her feelings in words when she saw Yadav running behind the train with a packet of milk in one hand and rifle in another.

After running for a while, Yadav managed to handover the packet through the train’s window to Hashmi. The entire incident was recorded in a closed-circuit (CCTV) television camera installed at the station.

Hashmi contacted Yadav at the Bhopal railway station after she reached home and thanked him for his humanitarian service.

Yadav was also praised by Piyush Goyal, the railways minister, who said he “demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child.”