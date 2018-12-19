Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu questioned by CBI in Rakesh Asthana bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday again questioned Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu in connection with its controversial first information report (FIR) against the agency’s special director Rakesh Asthana, said an official familiar with the development.

“Sana Satish Babu was called for questioning again on Wednesday. It was the third consecutive day that he was questioned in the case,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Before he was called for questioning, Satish Babu had moved the Delhi high court seeking protection from arrest in the case. His petition is pending in the high court.

CBI officials say he has been questioned to verify contents of his complaint in the case.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 23:15 IST