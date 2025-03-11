Hyderabad couple die by suicide, two children also found dead

A couple, 44-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife, died by suicide, before killing their two children, allegedly due to financial problems and health-related issues, at Habsiguda in Hyderabad on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened at around 9:30pm at their residence at Ravindranagar Colony in Habsiguda area. (Representative file photo)

The bodies of the man and his wife were found in separate rooms, while their minor children were found dead on the bed.

“The incident happened at around 9:30pm at their residence at Ravindranagar Colony in Habsiguda area. We rushed to the spot after getting a call from neighbours and began an investigation. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the couple had first strangled their children to death, before hanging themselves,” Osmania University police station’s inspector N Rajender told media persons.

The police have recovered a suicide note, purportedly written by the man, from the spot, which revealed that he was suffering from financial problems and health issues.

“We have shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem and are investigating the case,” Rajender said, adding the police booked a case of suspicious deaths.

The police officier said the family, originally from Mukuralla village of Kalwakurthy block in Mahabubnagar district, had moved to Habsiguda a year ago. The man had previously worked as a lecturer in a private college but was unemployed for the past six months.

“The prolonged joblessness had led to severe financial distress for the family, that might have led to the mass suicides,” he said.

In the note, the man expressed deep distress over his deteriorating career and worsening health.

“No one is responsible for my death. I had no other option but to end my life. Please forgive me. I have been struggling in my career and suffering physically and mentally. I have been battling diabetes, nerve-related issues, and kidney diseases,” he said in the note, written in Telugu.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290