Kerala: Class 10 girl, 42-year-old man found dead weeks after they went missing

A 15-year-old girl and a 42-year-old man were found dead in an isolated area in Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Sunday, three weeks after they went missing, police said. Police said that since the bodies were highly decomposed, the deaths were reported to have taken place many days ago. (Representational image)

They were purportedly in a relationship and are suspected to have died by suicide.

“They were found hanging around 11 am Sunday on a tree in a part of the forest near the girl’s home in Paivalike panchayat. Since the bodies are highly decomposed, the deaths are reported to have taken place many days ago,” said an officer at the Kumbla police station.

“The inquest of the bodies has been completed. The autopsy will take place at the Pariyaram Medical College hospital,” the officer said.

While the girl was a student of Class 10, the man earned a livelihood as a taxi driver. Their homes were a kilometre apart, said the police.

They went missing on February 12 and the parents of the girl filed a complaint at the Kumbla police station the same day.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290