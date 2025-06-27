Hyderabad couple live-streamed sexual acts to pay daughters' school fees: Report

The Hyderabad couple arrested for allegedly live-streaming their sexual acts on a mobile app told police on Friday that they resorted to it due to financial distress and the urgent need to pay their daughters' educational fees. According to police, the Hyderabad couple shared both live and recorded videos of their sexual acts with app users – mainly youngsters – who paid for the explicit content.

They were taken into custody on Thursday from Mallikarjuna Nagar in Amberpet, and police seized several items from their home, including high-definition cameras.

According to an NDTV report, the couple couldn't afford the college fees for their two daughters, both academically bright. One is currently in the second year of a B.Tech program, while the other recently scored 468 out of 470 in her intermediate exams and is preparing for college admission.

Police said the 41-year-old man, a car driver by profession, and his 37-year-old wife, a homemaker, wore masks during the live broadcasts to hide their identities. Viewers paid for access through the app, and the couple shared the links accordingly.

Additionally, the man was reportedly struggling with health issues and was unable to cover his medical costs, adding to their financial burden, police said.

Couple priced live content at ₹ 2,000, recorded at ₹ 500

According to police, the Hyderabad couple shared both live and recorded videos of their sexual acts with app users – mainly youngsters – who paid for the explicit content. A live session was priced at ₹2,000, while recorded clips were sold for ₹500.

Police said the couple earned more through this operation than the husband did from his job as an auto driver. They used high-definition cameras to record the videos and wore masks to hide their identities during the acts.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and an investigation is ongoing. Police have also issued notices to individuals who purchased the videos from the couple.

The couple admitted they took up this activity as a quick way to earn money. Acting on a tip-off, the East Zone Task Force raided their house and arrested them, police added.

According to The Times of India report, the couple had been live-streaming such content for the past few months and were caught in the act on June 17.

During the raid, they were found in a semi-nude state, preparing to go live. Phones, tripods, and payment records were seized from the house, The TOI reported.