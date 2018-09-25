Hyderabad metro rail’s second phase becomes operational, to end traffic woes in busiest corridor

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s much-awaited 16-km long second phase of Corridor-1, one of the city’s high traffic density routes, was inaugurated on Monday.

Governor ESL Narasimhan flagged off the metro train from Ameerpet in the heart of the city to LB Nagar on the eastern suburbs. Metro rail services between Ameerpet and Miyapur in the western suburbs, a total distance of 14 km, have already been in operation since November 29 when prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project.

The governor, who also travelled in the metro along with state IT Minister K T Rama Rao and other public representatives and officials from Ameerpet to LB Nagar and returned up to Khairatabad, advised the people to make use of the metro rail facility to beat the heat and pollution. It would also cut down the expenses on fuel, he said.

Narasimhan then returned to Raj Bhavan on a bicycle along with the minister.

Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, who also travelled in the metro rail from Ameerpet, got down midway in protest against the “indifferent attitude” of the HMRL for not displaying the picture of the prime minister at the inaugural function.

“With the commencement of operations between Ameerpet and L B Nagar, the entire 30 km long corridor-1 from L B Nagar to Miyapur, has come into operation now,” HMRL managing director NVS Reddy said.

“Already, the 16 km long stretch between Nagole and Ameerpet has been in operation. Now, metro rail services cover a total distance of 46 km, which the second largest in the country, next only to Delhi,” he added.

Reddy said the 72-km long elevated Hyderabad metro rail was the country’s largest public-private partnership project with a total estimated cost of over Rs 17,000 crore.

“The Miyapur-LB Nagar line has, in all, 24 stations and the total travelling distance will be less than an hour. Thus, it would drastically reduce the travelling time between these two areas which would take not less than two hours during the peak hours,” he said.

The Ameerpet to Hi-Tec city line will be opened for public from December this year while services between Jubilee Bus Station and MGBS will be launched by mid-2019.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 01:56 IST