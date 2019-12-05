e-paper
Hyderabad vet murder: Telangana sets up fast-track court

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:16 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustantimes
         

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday ordered the setting up of a fast-track court for a speedy trial of last week’s rape and murder of a 26-year old veterinary doctor.

According to the orders issued by Telangana law secretary A Santosh Reddy, the first additional district and sessions judge court, Mahbubnagar, has been designated as the special court to fast-track the trial.

The court came into existence following a letter written by the law department to the registrar of the state high court on Monday in line with an announcement by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Within 24 hours, the high court gave its consent.

The government will ensure that the trial is completed within 45 days and stringent punishment awarded to the suspects, an official in the law department familiar with the development said, requesting anonymity .

In the case of the rape and murder of a nine-month-old infant in Warangal in June, a fast-track court completed the trial within 48 days and sentenced the 28-year-old accused to death, the official said The high court later commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment.

The case of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor, which sparked outrage in Hyderabad and other cities, was registered at the Shadnagar police station falling under the Cyberabad police commissionerate. The body of the victim was recovered from the area on Thursday morning.

On Friday, the Cyberabad police arrested all the four accused – Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu. They were produced in the Shadnagar court on Saturday and sent to 14 days in judicial remand before being shifted to the Cherlapalli Central Prison.

