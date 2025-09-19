‘I am a Muslim, but I love this colour’: Delhi iPhone 17 buyer can't stop praising

Excitement filled Apple stores across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru on Friday morning as the iPhone 17 series officially went on sale, drawing crowds of eager customers who queued for hours to be among the first to own the latest devices. A customer looks at an Apple Inc. iPhone 17 series smartphone at the company's Sanlitun store during the first day of sales of the smartphones in Beijing, China, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Shoppers lined up at flagship locations, including the newly opened Apple Hebbal store in Mall of Asia, to pick up the iPhone 17 models, along with the newest Apple Watch and AirPods.

Among the highlights of the launch was the “Cosmic Orange” edition of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, a bold shade that many in India have likened to saffron, drawing attention not only for its striking appearance but also for the cultural resonance it carries.

“I have come from Sangam Vihar… I have been standing in line since morning. I am very excited, and holding it in my hands feels like I have already won something. The Cosmo Orange colour looks really amazing and striking,” a young buyer told PTI Videos in Delhi.

He added, “This time, this colour will be more popular because in India it is a saffron colour. I am Muslim, but I love this colour.” His comments underscored how the Cosmic Orange edition has appealed to buyers across different communities.

Another shopper in Mumbai, Aman Chouhan, told ANI, “I have purchased the iPhone 17 Pro Max, one in 256GB and the other in 1TB. I was waiting in line since midnight, and now I have got it. It has new features… The orange colour is new, and it’s in demand.”

Social media buzz portrayed the launch as a cultural moment as much as a tech event. One user on X wrote, “A Bhagwa (saffron) iPhone could be a game-changer in India — blending cultural pride with Apple’s design. Huge demand potential.”

From Delhi to Bengaluru, Apple staff were seen guiding customers, helping with purchases, and assisting in unboxing the devices as people lined up for the new iPhone 17 series.