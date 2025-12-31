‘I am shocked’: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expresses condolences after employee falls to death from fifth floor

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Wednesday expressed shock and deep condolences after a company employee reportedly fell from the fifth floor of the office premises on Hosur Road in Electronics City Phase II, Bengaluru. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (PTI)

Police said the circumstances leading to the incident are still under investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Anantha Kumar, a resident of Banashankari in south Bengaluru, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at around 5 pm. Kumar was on his phone and went to the cafeteria terrace on the fifth floor before the incident.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, a police officer said, adding that the body was shifted to a private hospital.

In an official response, Biocon stated that since the case is being examined by law enforcement authorities, the company is not in a position to provide additional information at this time, as per a report by The Times of India.

After the fall, Anantha was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The exact reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

