I&B ministry sacks NFDC chief Nina Lath

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has terminated the services of National Film Development Corporation’s (NFDC) managing director, Nina Lath, on grounds of irregularities, officials familiar with the matter said.

While Lath could not be immediately reached, an official in the know said her services were terminated after the ministry found that under her charge, the NFDC —a public sector unit— had not “adhered to prescribed procedures”.

The ‘procedural lapses’ that the ministry found on part of NFDC included release of advertisement spots to selected private channels in excess of 5% limit prescribed in the electronic media policy, non refund of 15% commission to the client ministry, and charging ₹4.29 crore in excess of actual expenditure from the ministry, officials said.

The ministry has also cited non-adherence to standard operation procedures for co-production of regional films and failure to utilise funds for restoration of films as an oversight.

Lath, who was appointed as the MD of NFDC in 2006, would be paid three-month remuneration in lieu of three months notice period.

In August, the ministry had given NFDC the charge of holding the country’s biggest film event, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which was earlier handled by the directorate of film festivals (DFF). A film maker, who was part of the IFFI, said there were some glitches in the conduct of the film festival and the NFDC did not “deliver as expected.” MIB officials could not be reached for a comment.

NFDC has also been involved in organising the government's second year anniversary bash, 'Ek Nayi Subah' and 'Modi Fest' the celebrations to mark Modi's third year in office