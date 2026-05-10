'I believe you'll learn nuances soon': MK Stalin's advice in greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

As TVK chief C Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu's chief minister on Sunday morning, a message and brief advice from his predecessor, MK Stalin, followed. Stalin, the DMK supremo, congratulated him and welcomed the announcements he made immediately upon taking office. DMK President MK Stalin. (PTI)

But Stalin was quick to follow with some advice, particularly with respect to the finances of the state.

“Don't start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern,” Stalin said in a post on X.

Stalin went ahead and mentioned Vijay's speech at the oath-taking ceremony, where he said that "the previous government left behind a debt of 10 lakh crore rupees and emptied the treasury".

“The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits,” Stalin responded.

He further added that his government, for five years, has implemented “countless welfare schemes” even as the state grappled with hurdles such as the Covid-19 pandemic, floods, and “neglect” from the central government led by the BJP.

‘Don’t deceive people' Stalin continued his message and said that his government had “clearly explained” the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the February budget.

“Didn't you know that? It was only after that you gave various promises to the people? Don't deceive the people who voted for you again and try to divert the issue!” Stalin wrote.