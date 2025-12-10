‘I don’t know how I will raise my children’: Wife of Assam man who died in Goa nightclub fire, leaving behind 3 kids

Three of the 25 people killed in the Goa nightclub fire were from the northeastern state of Assam. Two of them, Manjit Mal and Rahul Tanti, belonged to the tea garden communities of Cachar district. Goa nightclub fire: Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out. (PTI)

Rahul Tanti, a resident of Kathal Grant, had been working in Goa along with his brothers. “We cannot believe that he is no more. When the news came around 2:30 am, we thought he was injured, but later his brothers confirmed his death. We seek support from the government to bring the body back,” said his father, Banul Tanti.

His wife, Sukriti Tanti, told HT, “We were waiting for him to come home soon, but now only his body is coming. My world is shattered. I do not know how I will raise my children.” She is the mother of two daughters and a two-month-old son.

Mal, a resident of Silcoorie Grant, had moved to Goa and worked as a cook at the nightclub. His family said that he was the sole breadwinner. “He was supporting us by working hard in Goa, and our lives had started changing because of him,” said a family member.

Goa CM reaction

Calling it a “very painful day” for the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised swift action against those responsible for the fire, which was most likely caused by a cylinder blast and claimed 25 lives in the early hours of the morning.

In a separate case, Ishaq, a data analyst at a private bank who lived in Ashwath Nagar on Thanisandra Main Road, also died in the nightclub fire.

According to family acquaintances, Ishaq and his friends initially managed to leave the club after noticing the fire. However, he reportedly went back inside to retrieve his mobile phone.

Police said that Ishaq may have died in the stampede while exiting the venue or from cardiac arrest. His body showed only minor burns.