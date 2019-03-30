‘I have my doubts...’: Farooq Abdullah on Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah appeared to head right into a row for his statement that he had “doubts” about the February 14 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. He did not clarify the nature of his doubts.

Speaking at a party conference in Srinagar, the National Conference chief said, “Did PM Modi ever pay homage to the numerous jawans who were killed in action? Did he ever go meet their families? Did he ever meet the families of those who were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. But those 40 CRPF jawans who were killed, I have my doubts about that as well.”

The Pulwama suicide bombing that took place on February 14 had resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF jawans. The Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack had led to tensions escalating between India and Pakistan.

On February 15, a day after the suicide bombing, leaders from various political parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid homage to the deceased jawans at the Indira Gandhi airport where their bodies were kept in state before being sent to their respective homes.

#WATCH F Abdullah: Vo missile jo usne satellite ko maarne ke liye chhoda, vo Manmohan Singh ne taiyaar karaya tha...Aaj election tha,dikhane ke liye 'hanuman ji tashreef laye hain' usne button dabaya, 1 button galat dab gaya aur helicopter gir gaya, humare 6 jawan shaheed ho gaye pic.twitter.com/5n3WPpNrhl — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Abdullah also went on to question the death of six air force jawans in a helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir on February 28.

Targeting the PM, he said, “That missile that PM Modi fired, that was built by former PM Manmohan Singh. It was election day and that day to show that Hanuman ji himself has come, he pressed a button. A wrong button was pressed and that caused the helicopter crash and killed six of our jawans.”

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 16:31 IST