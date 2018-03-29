I’m also a parent, couldn’t sleep at night: Prakash Javadekar on CBSE paper leak

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday termed the CBSE examination paper leak issue “unfortunate” and said culprits would not go scot-free, a day after the board announced re-examination in a Class 10 and a Class 12 subject.

The CBSE, in a circular on Wednesday, had announced re-examination in the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects in the wake of reports of paper leaks.

The the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the date of re-examination probably on Monday or Tuesday, he said.

“This (paper leak) has been breach by the culprits and we will not let any culprit go scot-free. The police is on the job and I am very sure, they will nab the culprits as they have done in case of the SSC exam leak case. We have also instituted an internal inquiry,” he told reporters in Delhi.

Terming the incident ‘unfortunate’, Javadekar said he could “understand the pain, anguish and frustrations” of students and parents because “we are one with them”.

Javadekar also said being a parent, he could not sleep last night. “I understand the pain the parents and students have to go through... I could not sleep, I am also a parent.”

The CBSE has earned a name for “conducting good examination” and was therefore, assigned the task of conducting medical entrance examination by the Supreme Court, he said.

“We must make all efforts to ensure that this exam go really without any breach though culprits may be using newer ways and methods,” he said.

He said all efforts would be made to improve the system with the new challenges posed by the culprits and make it “fool proof”.