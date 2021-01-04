e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / I-T dept visits Robert Vadra’s premises in connection with benami assets case

I-T dept visits Robert Vadra’s premises in connection with benami assets case

The department has been probing Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on charges of alleged possession of some undisclosed assets in the UK.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Vadra had denied any wrongdoing in the past even as the Congress party had called the action political vendetta.
Vadra had denied any wrongdoing in the past even as the Congress party had called the action political vendetta. (HT File Photo )
         

The Income Tax department on Monday visited the premises of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, to record his statement in connection with its probe against him under the benami assets law, official sources said.

They said Vadra was asked to join the investigation at the tax authority’s office but as he cited Covid-19 restrictions, a team of officials visited his premises in Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar area.

A department team has gone to record Vadra’s statement under the provisions of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, they said.

The department has been probing Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on charges of alleged possession of some undisclosed assets in the UK.

The Enforcement Directorate too is investigating these charges, under the anti-money laundering law, against the businessman.

Vadra had denied any wrongdoing in the past even as the Congress party had called the action political vendetta.

tags
top news
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers’ leaders in seventh round of talks
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers’ leaders in seventh round of talks
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In