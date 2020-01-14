e-paper
Home / India News / I-T questions key accused in MP extortion case

I-T questions key accused in MP extortion case

The Madhya Pradesh extortion matter came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 05:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
A special investigation team (SIT) of the Madhya Pradesh police is probing the matter.
A special investigation team (SIT) of the Madhya Pradesh police is probing the matter.(AP File Photo )
         

Key accused in the Madhya Pradesh extortion case, Shweta Vijay Jain, was on Monday brought to Bhopal from Indore jail for questioning by the Income Tax department.

Director general, Income Tax (investigation), MP & CG Rajesh Tuteja said, “Based on the information gathered from the special investigation team (SIT) we served notices to those arrested by police. We questioned on Monday one of the persons arrested. The rest will be questioned later. We are looking into the financial aspect of the particular case.”

Jain, however, said, “Media is sensationalising the entire matter. Whenever I come out of the jail I will prove my innocence.”

The matter came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Madhya Pradesh police is probing the matter. They have also carried out raids and confiscated electronics gadgets, laptops, and Pendrive from the accused persons’ possession.A total of six people were arrested in connection with the case.

(With agency inputs)
India, US in talks to finalise dates for Donald Trump's state visit
Apache, Chinook choppers to debut at Republic Day fly-past
Davinder link wouldn't have affected verdict, says judge in Afzal Guru trial
Bihar shelter home case verdict likely today
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Jamia cancels exams; JNU teachers say no classes till VC resigns
Shaheen Bagh's women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
