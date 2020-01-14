I-T questions key accused in MP extortion case

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 05:56 IST

Key accused in the Madhya Pradesh extortion case, Shweta Vijay Jain, was on Monday brought to Bhopal from Indore jail for questioning by the Income Tax department.

Director general, Income Tax (investigation), MP & CG Rajesh Tuteja said, “Based on the information gathered from the special investigation team (SIT) we served notices to those arrested by police. We questioned on Monday one of the persons arrested. The rest will be questioned later. We are looking into the financial aspect of the particular case.”

Jain, however, said, “Media is sensationalising the entire matter. Whenever I come out of the jail I will prove my innocence.”

The matter came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Madhya Pradesh police is probing the matter. They have also carried out raids and confiscated electronics gadgets, laptops, and Pendrive from the accused persons’ possession.A total of six people were arrested in connection with the case.

(With agency inputs)