Watch | IAF airlifts food, medicines to remote areas of rain-hit Himachal

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in 6 districts. Rescue operations are underway. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is also helping in airlifting food and medicines to remote areas of the state. In one such video put out by news agency ANI, the IAF is seen airlifting food and medicines to Mandi district. Food and medicines being airlifted to remote areas of Mandi district.(ANI)

Hundreds of travellers were stranded in relief camps after landslides blocked the road to Mandi in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. About 120 people have died in landslides this month, about 80 of them since August 14, reported PTI. The seven or eight buildings that collapsed in Kullu's Anni town were vacated earlier and there were no casualties, officials said.

In a statement issued earlier, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that food packets were distributed to about 950 people in the relief camps on Wednesday. He claimed that the state suffered losses of ₹12,000 crore so far.

The Tamil Nadu government contributed ₹10 crore to the disaster relief fund of Himachal Pradesh in view of the devastation caused in the state. Earlier, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also announced financial aid to the state.

Himachal Pradesh saw three major spells of heavy rains this monsoon. The first spell on July 9 and 10 caused widespread destruction in Kullu and Mandi districts.Shimla and Solan were mainly hit in the second spell on August 14 and 15. Shimla alone suffered heavy damage in the third spell on Tuesday.

As many as 729 roads are closed in the state and several areas have lost electricity as transformers got damaged, said Principal Secretary (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma. The weather department issued a 'yellow warning' in the state on Friday and predicted a wet spell till August 30.

(With inputs from agencies)

