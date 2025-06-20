China to supply J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets to Pakistan. How IAF veterans reacted: 'It's worrying news'

Several Indian Air Force (IAF) veterans have raised alarms over reports that China will supply Pakistan with 40 Shenyang J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets. Models of military jets, including the J-35A stealth fighter, are displayed at the Avic Chengdu Aircraft pavilion, during the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 18, 2025.(Reuters)

Earlier this month, the government of Pakistan said in a social media post that it would acquire 40 J-35 fifth-generation fighter jets, KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, and HQ-19 ballistic missile defence systems, Bloomberg reported.

The J-35 sale to Pakistan would mark China’s first export of the fifth-generation jet, which has advanced stealth capabilities. The fighter jet was developed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and publicly unveiled at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow.

Group Captain (Retd.) Ajay Ahlawat, a former IAF fighter pilot and defence analyst, told NDTV that the development is not a surprise as Pakistani pilots have been training in China.

"Pakistan receiving these jets is not a surprise at all because their team of nominated fighter pilots have been in China for more than six months," he told the news channel.

"They were training on the type before they were inducted. It was reported that the version that China will give to Pakistan is the FC-31, a slightly toned-down version of the J-35, which is practised across the globe. Nobody gives the full version," he added.

He further said that Pakistan receiving the J-35 is going to raise concerns in India.

"It's worrying news," Group Captain Ahlawat told NDTV. "Ever since independence, we have fought a very hard battle in the procurement sphere to retain an edge over at least Pakistan, if not China. And any version of J-35 in Pakistani colours is going to raise concerns on our side. It's concerning."

Air Marshal (Retd.) Sanjeev Kapoor also acknowledged the challenge and said India needs to have its own indigenous platform.

"As per news reports, the Pakistanis are likely to get 40 aircraft by December this year," he told NDTV. "Nine to 10 years is the official figure by the time we could induct AMCA (advanced medium combat aircraft). There is absolutely no doubt that we need to have our own indigenous platform. But as a nation, can we wait ten more years with adversaries on both sides acquiring more and better equipment?"

About J-35



Developed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, the J-35 is a twin-engine stealth fighter intended to complement the larger J-20 and potentially operate from China's expanding fleet of aircraft carriers.

An evolution of the FC-31 prototype showcased at the 2014 Zhuhai Airshow, the J-35 features stealth-enhancing elements such as a streamlined, faceted fuselage, angled vertical stabilisers, and internal weapons bays to minimise its radar signature.