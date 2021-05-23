IAS body condemn Chhattisgarh collector for slapping man, CM transfers him

The Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Association has condemned the behaviour of Surajpur’s collector a day after a video of the officer slapping a man for violation of Covid-19 norms in Chhattisgarh went viral on social media.

“The IAS Association strongly condemns the behaviour of collector Surajpur, Chhattisgarh. It is unacceptable & against the basic tenets of the service & civility. Civil servants must have empathy & provide a healing touch to society at all times, more so in these difficult times,” the IAS Association tweeted on Sunday. IAS Association is an organization of serving and retired members of the Indian Administrative Service.

Collector Ranbir Sharma slapped a man and threw his mobile phone to the ground and encouraged cops to beat him up with sticks. After the video of the incident went viral drawing condemnation of his actions, Sharma apologised on Saturday, while trying to rationalise his conduct.

"Today a video is viral on social media in which I am shown slapping a man who was out during [the] lockdown. I sincerely apologize for today's behaviour. I never had any intention to disrespect or belittle the person in the video," Sharma said in a video statement before adding, "He was riding a bike and was speeding. The man also misbehaved with officials."

However, taking a strong exception to the incident, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday transferred the officer and attached him to the state secretariat as a joint secretary. Gaurav Kumar Singh was appointed the new district collector of Surajpur in his place.

"An incident of Surajpur district collector Ranbir Sharma misbehaving with a young man has been brought to my attention by social media. This is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. No such incident shall be tolerated in Chhattisgarh. Have given instructions to remove collector Ranbir Sharma with immediate effect," a rough translation of Baghel's tweet, posted in Hindi, read.

In a similar case of abuse of power seen last month, West Tripura District’s collector Shailesh Kumar Yadav had to relinquish office following allegations that he was guilty of gross misconduct. On the night of April 26th in Agartala, Yadav stopped a marriage, being held in violation of Corona night curfew, insulted the bridegroom and even slapped the priest.