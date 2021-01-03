e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ICMR: UK strain successfully cultured in India

ICMR: UK strain successfully cultured in India

Culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 01:27 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The researchers at ICMR used “vero cell line” to culture the virus.
The researchers at ICMR used “vero cell line” to culture the virus.(Reuters/ Representative )
         

The National Institute of Virology in Pune has successfully isolated and cultured the new UK variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from the samples of the UK returnees, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday.

India is the second country, after the UK, to have done so. “No country has yet reported successful isolation and culture of the UK variant of Sars-CoV-2,” the ICMR statement said.

Culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

The researchers at the institute used “vero cell line” to culture the virus. These are cells derived from the kidney of the African green monkeys and are one of the most common cell lines used for molecular and cell biology research.

These cultures will help the country in studying whether the current vaccines and the natural immunity gained through exposure to the infection will be effective against the new variant.

“This is a very important step and the expected next step for the top virology institute. These cell cultures are extremely important for various studies, including studies to answer the pertinent question on whether the vaccines will be effective against the new variant,” said Dr Rakesh Mishra, director, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad.

tags
top news
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
Farmers warn of march to Delhi if demands not met
Farmers warn of march to Delhi if demands not met
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Covid update: Covaxin inches near approval; India cultures virus’ UK variant
Covid update: Covaxin inches near approval; India cultures virus’ UK variant
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In