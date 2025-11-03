‘Iconic, historic’: How PM Modi, others congratulated ‘Women in Blue’ on big World Cup win

The Indian women's cricket team scripted history on Sunday with its glorious win against South Africa to clinch the World Cup title for the first time in their history at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With their majestic victory, the women in blue not only won hearts across the world but also garnered praises from the politicians across party lines. The Indian women’s cricket team celebrates their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph after defeating South Africa in the final. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team and said that this stellar win by the Indian women' cricket team will pave the way for “future champions” to take up sports. “A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,” he wrote in a post on X.

The women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa in the summit clash by 52 runs. Also read: BCCI announces more cash prize than ICC for India's Women's World Cup-winning team How other politicians reacted Home Minister Amit Shah called their victory a “crowning moment for the nation”. “Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls. Congratulations to the entire team,” he wrote on X. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared a clip of the moment when the Indian team cliched the victory and said “history scripted”. “What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment. Congratulations, World Champions!” he wrote.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi that the team did not just lift the trophy but also lifted the nation's spirits. “What a moment of pride! Our Women in Blue have made history and touched a billion hearts. Your courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly. You didn’t just lift a trophy, you lifted a nation’s spirit. Jai Hind!” he wrote on X. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also shared some pictures of the tournament on his X account and called it a “wonderful day” for Indian cricket.

“Amazing scenes on TV tonight as India win the women’s World Cup for the first time in our cricket history! What a wonderful day for Indian cricket — and so much for the #WomenInBlue to be proud of on this inspiring day!” he wrote. Also read: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues console heartbroken Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp after India beat South Africa Currently India's only serving chief minister Mamata Banerjee, called the Indian women's cricket team “our heroes” and said that the fight showed by the team will serve as an “inspiration for generations of young girls”.