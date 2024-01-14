'If Milind Deora...': Congress MP's 'his loss' reaction to Sunday shocker

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday, reacting to Milind Deora quitting the grand old party, said they have arrived in Manipur to kick start the mega campaign ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, but it was the former Union minister's loss that he wasn't there. Congress leader Milind Deora quit the party on Sunday (File Photo)

“We have come to Manipur and the people here have welcomed us because only the Congress and INDIA alliance talk about the issues of Manipur. At this time, if Milind Deora ji is not here then it's his loss,” Gaurav Gogoi told news agency ANI.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Milind Deora, the son of Congress stalwart late Murli Deora, ended his family's decades-old relationship with the party as he announced his resignation from the primary membership of Congress on Sunday morning.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Deora wrote, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years.”

Deora is set to join Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena along with 400 of his supporters.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that Deora's resignation was determined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling his concern over the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat a ‘farce’.

“He messaged me on Friday at 8:52 AM and then at 2:47 PM I replied, ‘Are you planning a switch?’. At 2:48 he sent a message, ‘is speaking to you not possible?’ I said I will call you and at 3:40, I spoke to him,” Ramesh said as quoted by PTI.

"He (Deora) said he is concerned that it is a sitting Shiv Sena seat, he wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi and explain to him about the seat and also wanted me to talk to Mr. Gandhi about it…Obviously all this was a farce and he had made up his mind to leave. The timing of the announcement of his departure was clearly determined by the PM,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)