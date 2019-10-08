e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

If Mohan Bhagwat acts on his ‘harmony message’, mob lynching and hatred will end: Digvijaya Singh

In his address at Vijayadashmi function of the RSS in Nagpur on Tuesday morning, Bhagwat, while calling for harmony, disapproved of the use of the word `lynching’ in the Indian context.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 20:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
Asked by reporters here about Bhagwat’s call for harmony, Singh said, “All problems will end the day Mohan Bhagwat starts following his message of harmony.”
Asked by reporters here about Bhagwat’s call for harmony, Singh said, “All problems will end the day Mohan Bhagwat starts following his message of harmony.”(HT file photo)
         

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday, saying the lynchings and communal hatred will end the day RSS chief starts following his own message on harmony.

In his address at Vijayadashmi function of the RSS in Nagpur on Tuesday morning, Bhagwat, while calling for harmony, disapproved of the use of the word `lynching’ in the Indian context.

Asked by reporters here about Bhagwat’s call for harmony, Singh said, “All problems will end the day Mohan Bhagwat starts following his message of harmony...mob lynching and hatred will also end.

“Our complaints will end the day (RSS) adopts the principles of love, harmony and the path of Mahatma Gandhi,” Singh added.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 20:28 IST

tags
top news
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France
Oct 08, 2019 21:03 IST
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Oct 08, 2019 17:57 IST
After receiving India’s first Rafale jet, Rajnath takes off for sortie
After receiving India’s first Rafale jet, Rajnath takes off for sortie
Oct 08, 2019 21:29 IST
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
Oct 08, 2019 20:23 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
From ‘weirdo’ PhD stargazer to Nobel Physics laureate
From ‘weirdo’ PhD stargazer to Nobel Physics laureate
Oct 08, 2019 21:17 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 17:20 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News