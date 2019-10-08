If Mohan Bhagwat acts on his ‘harmony message’, mob lynching and hatred will end: Digvijaya Singh

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 20:28 IST

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday, saying the lynchings and communal hatred will end the day RSS chief starts following his own message on harmony.

In his address at Vijayadashmi function of the RSS in Nagpur on Tuesday morning, Bhagwat, while calling for harmony, disapproved of the use of the word `lynching’ in the Indian context.

Asked by reporters here about Bhagwat’s call for harmony, Singh said, “All problems will end the day Mohan Bhagwat starts following his message of harmony...mob lynching and hatred will also end.

“Our complaints will end the day (RSS) adopts the principles of love, harmony and the path of Mahatma Gandhi,” Singh added.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 20:28 IST