‘If Pakistan doesn’t mend its ways, we will...’: J&K guv Satya Pal Malik on artillery attack

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:12 IST

A day after Army chief Bipin Rawat said India targeted four terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as its response answer to infiltration attempt by the neighbour, Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik delivered a warning to Islamabad. “Terrorist camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge, aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar jayenge (Will completely destroy the terrorist camps and if they don’t mend their ways, we will go further inside their territory),” said Malik, according to news agency ANI.

“War is bad and Pakistan should behave. If they don’t mend their ways, what will happen in the future will be worse than what happened yesterday (kal jo hua hai usse zyada hoga),” he said, responding to a question on the army’s offensive against terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The counter-attack by India came after two Indian Army soldiers and a civilian were killed in unprovoked Pakistani firing on Saturday evening at Karnah in J&K’s Kupwara district, according to the army. Three others were also injured in the Pakistani firing that left one house, two cowsheds and a rice godown completely destroyed.

In the Indian firing by 155mm guns — the mainstay of the artillery firepower of the army — 6-10 Pakistani soldiers and about a dozen terrorists were killed in the Neelam Valley opposite the Tangdhar sector along the LoC, people with direct knowledge of the operation said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:25 IST