e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘If that girl apologises to Maharashtra...’: Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ comment

‘If that girl apologises to Maharashtra...’: Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ comment

The war of words between the Rajya Sabha member and Bollywood actor erupted over Kangana Ranaut’s comment about “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir” on Thursday. She had also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than what she has dubbed as ‘movie mafia’.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Raut in his weekly editorial in Saamana – the Sena’s mouthpiece – on Thursday had hit back and asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police.
Raut in his weekly editorial in Saamana – the Sena’s mouthpiece – on Thursday had hit back and asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police.(Photo: PTI/ HT)
         

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday he will apologise to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut only if she says sorry to Maharashtra for “calling Mumbai a mini Pakistan” amid calls for the politician to back down.

The war of words between the Rajya Sabha member and Bollywood actor erupted over Kangana Ranaut’s comment about “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir” on Thursday. She had also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than what she has dubbed as ‘movie mafia’.

Raut in his weekly editorial in Saamana – the Sena’s mouthpiece – on Thursday had hit back and asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police.

Also read: Dia Mirza comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut who was called ‘haramkhor’ by Sanjay Raut, asks him to apologise

“If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Sunday.

“This issue concerns the pride of Maharashtra and there will be no compromise on this front. Ranaut needs to apologise for her PoK remarks or she will face the music from our women’s wing,” he had said in his editorial.

The verbal duel had escalated on Saturday after Ranaut reacted to a Twitter user who claimed that the actor had not insulted Maratha king Shivaji and had called out “freedom of speech warriors” for not speaking up for her.

“In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of Haramkhor Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors?” Ranaut had tweeted from her team’s account.

Also read | Ranvir Shorey supports Kangana Ranaut against Sanjay Raut’s comments: ‘She is heartthrob of millions around the country’

Following this, Raut had advised Ranaut to use her own social media handle and not run it through the IT cell of a political party.

tags
top news
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
BJP drums up Sushant campaign, RJD says ‘cheap politics’
BJP drums up Sushant campaign, RJD says ‘cheap politics’
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In