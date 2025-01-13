IIT-Kharagpur student found dead in hostel room, probe on

A student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead inside his hostel room, an institute official said on Monday. A deceased student from IIT Kharagpur was discovered in his dorm room.(PTI)

He was a third-year student of Electrical Engineering, found hanging inside the room by his parents who had come to meet him on Sunday.

His parents and institute personnel had to forcibly open the door of the hostel room after he did not respond to repeated calls, the official said.

The institute will conduct an internal probe into the death and take steps to prevent such incidents in future, he said.

The police have also started an investigation into the incident.

Malik’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.