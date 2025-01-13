Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT-Kharagpur student found dead in hostel room, probe on

PTI |
Jan 13, 2025 10:37 AM IST

A third-year IIT-Kharagpur student, was found dead in his hostel room by his parents

A student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead inside his hostel room, an institute official said on Monday.

A deceased student from IIT Kharagpur was discovered in his dorm room.(PTI)
A deceased student from IIT Kharagpur was discovered in his dorm room.(PTI)

He was a third-year student of Electrical Engineering, found hanging inside the room by his parents who had come to meet him on Sunday.

Also read: 20-yr-old student’s body found hanging in pvt varsity hostel room in Lucknow

His parents and institute personnel had to forcibly open the door of the hostel room after he did not respond to repeated calls, the official said.

The institute will conduct an internal probe into the death and take steps to prevent such incidents in future, he said.

Also read: Woman booked after law student dies by suicide in Noida

The police have also started an investigation into the incident.

Malik’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On