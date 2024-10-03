‘I’m still in charge…though for short time': CJI Chandrachud's ‘reminder’ to lawyer

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, whose retirement is next month, said on Thursday he was ‘still in charge’ though it was for a ‘short time.’ CJI DY Chandrachud. (ANI Pic Service)

The CJI made the statement as he pulled up a lawyer for having ‘cross-checked’ about the details of an earlier order of the Chief Justice.

“How dare you asked the court master what I dictated? Tomorrow, you will come to my house and ask the personal secretary what I am doing. Lawyers have lost all sense or what?” he remarked angrily, NDTV reported.

The CJI, who will be succeeded by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, warned the offender ‘not to try these tricks again.’

The Thursday episode came days after Chief Justice Chandrachud, whose two-year tenure will conclude on November 10, took exception to a lawyer using ‘yeah’ instead of ‘yes.’

“Don't say ‘yeah yeah.’ Say ‘Yes.’ This is not a coffee shop. This is a court. I am allergic to people saying ‘yeah.’ This cannot be allowed,” he stated on Monday.

Earlier, in March, a senior advocate was admonished by the Chief Justice after the former raised his voice in front of a CJI-led bench.

“Don't shout at me! This is not a Hyde Park corner meeting, you are in the court. You want to move an application, file an application. You have got my decision as Chief Justice, we are not hearing you. If you want to file an application, move it on the email. That's the rule in this court,” the latter said.

In July, while hearing a separate case, the CJI asked for the removal from the courtroom of the same advocate, this time for interrupting another lawyer. However, the advocate chose to leave on his own.