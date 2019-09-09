Imam, his wife found murdered in Sonepat

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:32 IST

A Muslim cleric and his wife were found murdered at a room adjacent to a mosque at Malik Majri in Haryana’s Sonepat district, the state police said on Sunday.

The couple has been identified as Irfan, 38 and his wife, Yasmin alias Meena, 25, resident of Mohali village in Panipat district. They had got married in Delhi last year.

Worshippers found the couple dead when they went to the mosque for morning prayers on Sunday.

A resident said the couple was murdered with sharp-edged weapons. “The couple had no rivalry with anyone in the village. On Saturday evening, two groups of villagers quarrelled with each other over a land dispute and the Imam [cleric] had asked them to end the issue. One group had threatened him. We suspect that the group may have murdered the couple.”

Deputy police superintendent Jitender Singh said that they have collected evidence from the crime scene. “The post-mortem of the couple was done and we have initiated an investigation into the matter. We have registered a case of murder against unknown persons.”

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 01:32 IST