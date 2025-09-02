IMD issues all-India rain alert: These states to see extremely heavy rainfall this week

Amid the intensifying rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a widespread rainfall alert on Tuesday for several parts of the country as a low-pressure area forms over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Intense rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours across Northwest, East, Central, and Western India.(PTI)

According to the forecast, intense rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours across Northwest, East, Central, and Western India.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across Northwest and East India over the next two days, with isolated extremely heavy showers forecasted today in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Red alert in these states:

The IMD has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Maharashtra, including Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

J&K, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand rain forecast

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday, while persistent rain is expected over Uttarakhand; heavy showers are expected in East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh on select days.

Jammu and Kashmir, East and West Rajasthan, and the surrounding areas are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between September 2and6.

Rain predictions in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha

Extremely heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning, will likely occur in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, with thunderstorms and lightning.

Chhattisgarh may see continued intense rain on September 3 as well, while Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada may receive rain till September 7

Gujarat, especially Saurashtra and Kutch, will also receive extremely heavy rainfall over the next 7 days.

Rain alert in the North-eastern state

Ongoing rain with thunderstorms is expected throughout the week, particularly in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to be on September 4 and 7.

Heavy rain in Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka

Isolated heavy rain is forecast in Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka through September 4.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at a few places is likely over the region during the next seven days.