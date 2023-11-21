IMD issues orange alert for Kerala, TN; Andhra Pradesh to witness heavy rainfall for next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu and anticipated heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh. The forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall across these states for the next three days. IMD has anticipated heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh until Thursday along with the likelihood of thunderstorms during this period. (HT File)

“Kerala and Mahe are on orange alert as isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) is expected from 21st to 23rd November,” the weather department wrote on X.

In another tweet, the IMD mentioned, “Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 21st and 22nd November.”

These districts in TN to witness the wet spell

Over 10 districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to experience intermittent heavy rainfall due to weather fluctuations in the coming three days, a statement from the regional meteorological centre in Chennai said.

The forecast for Wednesday from the regional center suggests the likelihood of light to moderate rain across many areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in a few spots in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Isolated places, such as Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. Moreover, heavy rainfall is anticipated in other districts like Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal.

Thursday's forecast indicates heavy rain at isolated spots in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall has been recorded in various parts of Tamil Nadu, including North Coastal areas and North Interior Tamil Nadu, as well as South Tamil Nadu and Karaikal from past two days. An orange alert was issued for Ramanathapuram district due to heavy rainfall, with a yellow alert issued for eight other districts on Monday.

Thiruvarur district reported the highest rainfall at 11 cm, while Chennai experienced minimal rain.

Over the past two weeks, multiple regions in Tamil Nadu have encountered moderate to heavy showers, resulting in significant waterlogging and temporary closure of schools.

Heavy rain predicted in parts of Andhra Pradesh

IMD has anticipated heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh until Thursday along with the likelihood of thunderstorms during this period.

According to an official quoted by news agency ANI, the department's forecast predicted heavy rainfall in sections of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Tuesday.

The weather department said that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are expected in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema over the next three days, starting from Tuesday.

The department highlighted the presence of a trough in the easterly direction at mean sea level over the Comorin area off the Andhra Pradesh coast, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Furthermore, they noted the merging of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and a similar development over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast with the aforementioned trough.

Meanwhile, various regions across Andhra Pradesh experienced cloudy conditions on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

