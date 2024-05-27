IMD retains above-average monsoon rains forecast, June temperature likely to be above normal

India is likely to receive above-average monsoon rains this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, sticking to its April forecast. India receives over 70 per cent of its overall rainfall during this southwest monsoon period.(HT photo)

“Quantitatively, the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106% of the long period average (LPA) with a model error of ± 4%,” the IMD said.

"Above normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September), 2024," it added.

The IMD also said that while the monsoon will be above normal in central and southern peninsular India, below-normal rainfall is predicted in northeast India and normal in northwest India.

The weather agency also noted that conditions are favourable for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala in the next 5 days.

In 2023, rainfall over the country as a whole during monsoon season (June-September), was 94 per cent of its long-period average.

India receives over 70 per cent of its overall rainfall during this southwest monsoon period. The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

June temperature likely to be above normal: IMD



The IMD has predicted a higher number of heatwave days in northwest India and adjoining parts of the central region in June.

“During June 2023, above-normal heatwave days are likely over most areas of northwest India and neighbouring areas from north Central India,” the IMD has said.

It has also cautioned that during heatwaves, vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and those with health conditions, face the risk of health-related illnesses.

"Authorities may act proactively by opening cooling centres, issuing advisories and reducing urban heat islands," the added.

Large parts of northern India continue to reel under a fierce heat wave with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius at many places in the country since last week.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mungeshpur in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius and Punjab's Faridkot recorded a temperature of 47.4 degrees on Sunday.