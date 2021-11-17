IMD's weather alert: Heavy rainfall expected in these states and UTs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said as many as seven states and Union territories will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Wednesday and Thursday. According to IMD, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coastal and south interior Karnataka, north Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will receive showers in isolated places on these two days.

IMD said in a release on Tuesday that light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh during next four days and over Rayalaseema during next two days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, November 17, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, November 18, are also expected.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected in isolated places in north and south Goa, according to IMD. Strong winds—speed reaching 40-50kmph gusting to 60 kmph—are very likely over the southwest Bay of Bengal, along with and off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 17 and 18, it added.

The weather agency also said that strong winds with speed reaching 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph are very likely over the east-central Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast on Wednesday, over the east-central Arabian Sea on Thursday, and over Central and adjoining the north Arabian Sea on November 19.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into these areas.